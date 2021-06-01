70’s/80’s Rock Radio Featured

Rock Conversations is a new podcast that features interviews with rock critics, authors and DJs with a focus on rock music and FM radio in the 1970s and 1980s. The podcast is the creation of Rob Hahn, who hosts it under his nickname Robbob.

“This is my salute to great days of FM radio and rock music that shaped my life,” said Hahn. “It’s both a way for some listeners to relive the past and other younger listeners to be exposed to some excellent stories.

The first few episodes feature interviews with DJs Shadoe Stevens (KROQ and KMET in Los Angeles), Bob Stroud (“The Drive” and “The Loop” in Chicago) and Charles Laquidara (WBCN and WZLX in Boston).