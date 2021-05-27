The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. We work hard, and we work fast — while keeping up the creativity and entrepreneurialism we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time.

Bloomberg LP has built a significant media business spanning television, digital, magazine, radio and live event platforms across the globe. In the midst of a historic time in the media industry, Bloomberg Media is growing its global footprint and reach through new innovations from QuickTake to New Economy.

We have created a national radio network that is the leading provider of radio business news in the United States. Audacy’s owned and operated all-news radio stations (including both WCBS and WINS in New York) use Bloomberg as their primary business and consumer news provider, as do iHeart’s all-news stations. Bloomberg is heard on a total of 400 radio stations nationwide. The reports are popular with program directors and news directors because they are authoritative and comprehensive, while at the same time understandable and relatable to mainstream audiences. The reports stand out because they are backed by Bloomberg’s unparalleled global news and information resources.

We are looking for an experienced journalist who is an excellent writer, producer, and broadcaster. Our Radio Syndication Reporter position requires you to take complete ownership of on-air reports, from story selection, to story order, to writing, to on-air delivery. You must thrive under the pressure of deadlines and breaking news. While you must be a self-starter and work independently, you also must take a team-oriented approach, sharing and comparing news stories.

This position requires flexible hours to accommodate business needs.

We’ll trust you to:

Write, produce, and deliver on-air business reports for Bloomberg-affiliated radio station around the nation

Meet strict on-air deadlines with both live and prerecorded reports

Produce feature reports incorporation sound bites and other production value

Communicate directly with radio affiliates’ producers and anchors, responding to their needs and requests

You’ll need to have:

3+ years experience delivering news or business reports in major radio markets or network radio

Strong on-air presentation skills

Exceptional broadcast writing skills

Demonstrated ability to perform on-air reports in major markets

Proficiency with Adobe Audition or other audio editing software

Proficiency with newsroom software systems such as ENPS, and agility with Windows

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines

Flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

We’d love to see:

Experience providing business-specific on-air reports

Please submit an audio aircheck of on-air newscast(s) and/or an audio demo of a one-minute business report

Does this sound like you?

Apply! If we believe you’re a good match we’ll get in touch to let you know the next steps.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

https://careers.bloomberg.com/job/detail/91002?qf=91002