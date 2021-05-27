In The Headlines Tomorrow…

Tomorrow morning we will have an audio interview with the new musicFIRST coalition chairman, former New York Congressman Joe Crowley. Crowley will now lead the effort to enact legislation to get artists paid when their music is played on FM/AM radio stations.

Congressman Crowley is a longtime musician who has written, recorded and produced his own music. He is well known for his dedication to the arts and advocacy for equal pay for artists, including his role as lead Democratic sponsor of the Allocations For Music Producers (AMP) Act, which was signed into law in 2019. He also co-sponsored the Fair Pay Fair Play Act of 2015 and was a member of the Recording Arts and Sciences Congressional Caucus.