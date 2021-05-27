Rejected By Radio, She’s Now A Podcasting Superstar

That’s the first thing you see when you visit Hala Taha’s website. Hala is the host of the Young and Profiting Podcast and the CEO of YAP Media. She started both brands as a side hustle, scaling to $1M in revenue and 30 employees before quitting her day job.

And, at our How to Make Real Money Podcasting virtual conference in July, Hala’s going to teach you how to turn your side hustle into a profitable business, too.

Hala has never been afraid to smash through the lanes and make her own path. She began her career in radio as an interim producer at Hot97 in New York on The Angie Martinez Show, while pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Pouring her heart and soul into the success of the show, Hala decided to drop out of college and work full time for the radio station — for free.

After being rejected from her dream job at HOT97, and later starring in an MTV reality show only to have the TV network pull the plug right before airing — Hala knew it was time to invest her time and talent in a brand she would own herself. She was tired of the gatekeepers telling her no.

She launched the Young and Profiting Podcast as a side hustle, to teach people how to be financially wise and have a more successful life. She grew to be one of the biggest influencers and podcasters on Linkedin. And then she decided she would scale and offer what she built for herself to others, and the social media and podcast agency YAP Media was born.

Today, Hala has graced the cover of Podcast Magazine and the Young and Profiting Podcast continuously ranks as a #1 Education podcast across all apps. YAP Media has several high-end clients and over 40 employees, around the world and will generate $2M in revenue in its first year.

When Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan interviews Hala on July 15, she’ll share all of her secrets to success. What drives her? How did she turn her side hustle into a profitable business? She’ll explain how she thrived on rejection and used it as a stepping stone to success. And, she’ll tell you how you can make money podcasting.

