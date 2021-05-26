Taxi Productions, Inc. –Inglewood, California is seeking a strong contemporary Program Director and leader for KJLH Radio 102.3 FM Radio Free. The ideal candidate must demonstrate strategic programming experience, digital experience and have a full understanding of what it takes to compete and generate revenue while keeping a strong commitment of providing local compelling content. The Program Director is responsible for implementing the Radio Free Branded experience – from music selection, to the on air sound and the content on line and cross platforms. The Program Director is expected to make the stations look and sound great, grow audiences, assist sales in hitting their targets, both broadcast and digital audience goals as set forth by the company / owner. KJLH is a multimedia company sharing the best R & B music, oldies and currents while introducing new artists and music. We remain on top of current topics that impact our community of listeners in our award winning talk show and the best in contemporary Gospel and Christian music across all of our platforms. Whether it’s on our app, on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, KJLH is the source for the diverse artistic taste of the African American consumer. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquartered in Inglewood, CA. Taxi Productions Inc is a single Class A, Independent owned and operated outlet super serving the Los Angeles, Compton and Long Beach communities of color for fifty five years and counting…still going strong.

We are live on air, on line and on site within our communities of service. Need more information, please just ask. [email protected]