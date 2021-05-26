New iHeart Minneapolis MP

Greg Alexander has been named Market President for iHeart Media Minneapolis. He moves up from Senior Vice President of sales.

“Greg’s extensive experience qualified him for this role, but more importantly his team lifted him into it, which is a testament to his leadership,” said Scott Hopeck, Division President. “I’m confident that Greg and his team will lead our Minneapolis operation to new heights.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to work with some of the country’s best brands and the industry’s brightest minds,” said Alexander. “I look forward to collaborating with the programming, advertising, and operations teams while helping elevate the Minneapolis market.”