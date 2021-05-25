News Anchor / News and Public Affairs Director

To inspire thought, raise consciousness and provoke community action through the broadcast of current news and relevant information. To produce and deliver a news program that is accurate, relevant and informative. To present the current local, national and international news events in a credible manner with the emphasis on the African American perspective. The news must be presented within the terms of the station’s format in a concise, clear, simple and direct manner. The delivery should be dramatic in presentation, yet scrupulously accurate. For more information make contact. [email protected]