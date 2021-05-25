SummitMedia LLC has an opening for an aggressive, goal oriented and knowledgeable General Manager for a successful radio cluster located in Omaha, Nebraska. If you have a winning attitude, proven track record of growing revenue, a passion for radio sales excellence and a desire to be a partner on a winning team, then this is the opportunity for you.

This is a rare opportunity with tremendous growth potential. Three plus years of radio general manager experience is recommended.

Please forward resumes to [email protected]

It is the policy of SummitMedia LLC to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, age, or sex in all personnel actions including recruitment, evaluation, selection, promotion, compensation, training, and termination.

Discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, age, or sex is prohibited. If you believe you have been the victim of discrimination, you may notify the Federal Communications Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or other appropriate agency.