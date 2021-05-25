Congressman Chairs musicFIRST

Congressman Joe Crowley (NY-14) will serve as the musicFIRST coalition’s Chairman. He will lead efforts to enact legislation to get artists paid when their music is played on FM/AM radio stations.

“Throughout my entire career in public service, I’ve stood with Americans looking for a fair shake,” said Congressman Crowley. “My work with musicFIRST is taking on the same kind of fight. For every blockbuster star, there are thousands of artists who are struggling to make ends meet — and COVID has only made the situation worse. We need to change the rules that are rigged in favor of a few big, billion-dollar media companies and ensure that hardworking creators get paid when their work is played on the radio.”

Congressman Crowley is a longtime musician who has written, recorded and produced his own music. He is well known for his dedication to the arts and advocacy for equal pay for artists, including his role as lead Democratic sponsor of the Allocations For Music Producers (AMP) Act, which was signed into law in 2019. He also co-sponsored the Fair Pay Fair Play Act of 2015 and was a member of the Recording Arts and Sciences Congressional Caucus.