Add 13 More to The ‘No Tax’ List

Twelve members of the House and one Senator have added their support to a resolution opposing “any new performance fee or tax on local. The Local Radio Freedom Act now has 124 cosponsors in the House and 15 in the Senate.

Adding their support recently for the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House are Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL-16), Warren Davidson (R-OH-8), Jeff Duncan (R-SC-3), Neal Dunn (R-FL-2), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA-3), Chris Jacobs (R-NY-27), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA-1), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA-11), Frank Lucas (R-OK-3), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-1), Terri Sewell (D-AL-7) and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH-2). Adding his support for the resolution in the Senate is Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and Steve Womack (R-AR-3) are the principal cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House of Representatives. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and John Barrasso (R-WY) are the lead cosponsors of a companion resolution in the Senate.