Will Matty Be Back in The Morning?

iHeart Boston morning man Matty Siegel said he quit and walked off his popular morning show Wednesday. The dramatic exit followed a call from management who told him to stop talking about Demi Lovato’s non-binary announcement. The question is, will he be back Thursday morning.

It appears Siegel got the call to end that discussion while still on the air. Something PD’s and GM’s say they rarely do, especially with long-time hosts.

His dramatic departure from the show Wednesday has certainly garnered the station a lot of attention and media press. And, as the day went on, it appeared the Boston papers were reporting that he’d be back on the air Thursday. Siegel has 40 years of success under his belt so he’s probably one of the few hosts that can get away with something like this and survive.

Regarding being told to end the Lovato discussion, Siegel said, “It’s a joke, the whole binary thing. I don’t care what Demi Lovato does. But now we have to worry about ‘you might offend someone. Basically what they want me to do is to be, you know, a lightweight show.”

Siegei told Boston.com that “There’s no ill feeling between me and my boss or me and my company, none. They’re doing their jobs. I get it. They got a lot of heat this morning, people complaining about things I said on the air. He doesn’t want me to be fired. His heart was in the right place.”

Siegel said he was also told back in November not to criticize Donald Trump.

You can listen to a portion of the audio of Siegel’s end of show rant HERE.

Would you allow Siegel back on your station if he walked out and aired the station;s dirty laundry on the show?