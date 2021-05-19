Sales and Marketing Professionals

Cumulus Media Dallas is six highly recognized stations: KTCK 1310 The Ticket, KPLX 99.5 The Wolf, KSCS 96.3 New Country, WBAP 820 News/Talk, KLIF-AM 570 News/Talk, & KLIF-FM Hot 93.3

You could be representing these tremendous media brands reaching millions of listeners in the Dallas Ft. Worth area and scale up with our national footprint of markets coast to coast. We target B to B sales with a specialized category focus leveraging our loyal audiences via the power of audio, highly attended events, directed digital strategies and social engagement.

We are seeking passionate, resourceful, organized, customer-focused problem solvers who have great communication skills and the ability to cultivate client relationships. If this sounds like you, please submit your resume for consideration.

You should apply if the following are a match:

2-5 years of experience developing new business relationships in outside sales role.

Media Sales background preferred.

Strong ability to connect with prospects and set appointments.

Able to manage your sales funnel effectively and drive your presentations to a closing decision.

Positive attitude and willingness to get beyond a comfort zone.

What we Offer:

Competitive pay with increased income based on performance.

Recognition and reward for outstanding results.

Benefits include: Medical, dental, vision, Health Savings Accounts, 401K, and Life and Disability coverage. Two weeks’ vacation and several holidays throughout the year

CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

For immediate consideration complete the application process at https://www.cumulusmedia.com/careers/

For more information contact: Steve Holm Sales Manager– (KTCK-AM/FM 1310 The Ticket, Dawn Girocco, DOS-Music – (KPLX 99.5 The Wolf, KLIF-FM HOT93.3, KSCS 96.3 New Country ),RJ Lane, GSM (820 WBAP-AM and 570 KLIF-AM News/Talk) [email protected] [email protected], [email protected]

www.wbap.com www.klif.com www.theticket.com www.995thewolf.com www.hot933hits.com

www.newcountry963.com

3090 Nowitzki Way, Suite #400, Dallas, Texas 75219

Telephone: 214-526-2400 Fax: 972-708-4146