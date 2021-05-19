2021 NAB Show Registration Opens

Registration is open for the 2021 NAB Show, taking place October 9–13, 2021 in Las Vegas. NAB Show co-located events, including Radio Show and NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange (SMTE), have also opened registration.

“We look forward to delivering the first live, major domestic industry event following a long hiatus for all events,” said Chris Brown, EVP/Managing Director, Global Connections and Events. “NAB Show represents a significant annual business catalyst for the media industry, which is eager to get back to doing business face-to-face. With momentum building toward the show in October, we continue to prioritize health and safety with a sound plan in place to deliver a safe experience for our community.”

All NAB Show and co-located event registrants receive access to the NAB Show floor, as well as all-access NAB Show Main Stage sessions and special events. Multiple registration packages and tiered options allow attendees to personalize their conference experience, access new content and product demonstrations and network across communities.

Information on all events and Registration links can be found Here.