Nick Cannon At NAB Show

Nick Cannon is confirmed for two NAB Show signature events. On Sunday, October 10, Cannon will appear during an NAB Show Main Stage celebrity session and on Saturday, October 9, he will discuss his long-running career in television during NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange (SMTE).

“Nick Cannon has entertained millions with his unique brand of humor and gregarious personality throughout his three-decade career,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “We are excited to hear how his business acuity and industry experience have guided his success in radio, television, film and music as we welcome attendees back for the 2021 NAB Show.”

The NAB Show is set for October 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas. You can find more information Here.