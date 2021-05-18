New Marvel Scripted Podcast

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord’ will be launched by Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM June 1. A virtual town hall with cast members is set for May 20.

“Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord is a story that throws you right into the action, antics – and danger – that fans of Star-Lord and Rocket know to expect, and the writers, cast, and crew did not hold back. We couldn’t be prouder of how this story came together,” said Stephen Wacker, VP Head of Content, Marvel New Media. “This series is just the first chapter of our larger Marvel’s Wastelanders plans with SiriusXM, and Peter Quill’s story is only the tip of the iceberg for our new Marvel Audio Universe. We can’t wait to share what’s next with you all.”

The original scripted series features Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Chris Elliott as Rocket, and Nadine Malouf as Cora. The series will also feature Patrick Page as Kraven the Hunter, with Vanessa Williams as Emma Frost and Danny Glover as Red.

The 10-episode series will be released weekly, kicking off season one of Marvel and SiriusXM’s multi-part Marvel’s Wastelanders podcast series.