Looking At Older Accomplished Folks

‘70 Over 70’ from Pineapple Street Studios looks at 70 remarkable people over the age of 70. The original podcast series is created and hosted by Max Linsky, co-founder, Pineapple Street Studios.

“The chance to make this show, particularly over the last year we all just had, has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Linsky. “There’s nothing I’d rather be doing than talking to people like this about what they’ve learned and how we can all make the most of the time we have left.”

The program re-imagines the concept of the traditional “30 under 30” list through a weekly interview series featuring conversations, stories, wisdom, and reflections from 70 remarkable people over the age of 70 from a wide range of backgrounds, including Madeleine Albright, Dan Rather, Norman Lear, and Alice Waters.

‘70 Over 70’ will launch on May 20.