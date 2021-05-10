‘Women Behind The Mic’ Launches on Clubhouse

30-year radio vet Lisa Adams (pictured) launched Women Behind The Mic, a weekly interview heard Wednesday’s on Clubhouse. Tomorrow at 8PM Eastern, the group will host a panel discussion with iHeart Denver Mid-day host Denise Plante.

Plante is the Midday Host at iHeartMedia’s KWBL-FM in Denver and has spent the last 20 years in that market in both radio and TV. Plante recently launched a podcast with her sister called The Oh Sis Podcast With Denise and Stephanie.

To listen to the interview Wednesday follow Women Behind The Mic on CLUBHOUSE, or e-mail Adams for an invitation at [email protected].