The Local Radio Freedom Act Returns

77 members of the House of Representatives and eight Senators have joined together to introduce resolutions in the new Congress opposing “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations. A similar resolution was gaining steam in the previous Congress before the election.

In this Congress, Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and Steve Womack (R-AR-3) are the principal cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House of Representatives. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and John Barrasso (R-WY) are the lead cosponsors of a companion resolution in the Senate.

About the latest resolutions, NAB CEO Gordon Smith said “America’s broadcasters commend the bipartisan cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act for standing with their hometown radio stations against a devastating performance royalty. For decades, free radio airplay has promoted performing artists and their music, launched the careers of countless performers, generated unparalleled revenue for record labels and served the millions of listeners who tune into their local radio stations every day. We appreciate the bipartisan lawmakers in the House and Senate who have voiced their support for preserving the mutually beneficial relationship between broadcast radio and the music industry.”