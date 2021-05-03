Pride Month Program Returns

By
Radio Ink
-
0

P&G and iHeartMedia are once again partnering for the Can’t Cancel Pride benefit. The event is set to stream June 4.

The second annual virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community will feature performances and appearances from the influential voices in the community, culture and entertainment. The Greater Cincinnati Foundation will administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations.

According to iHeart the first year of the event raised more than $4 million.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here