Marconi Awards Nominations Open

The National Association of Broadcasters is now accepting nominations for the 2021 NAB Marconi Radio Awards. The awards recognize overall excellence and performance in radio.

Station and on-air personality nominations may be submitted for the 23 awards presented in the following categories:

Legendary Station of the Year

Legendary Manager of the Year

Radio Station of the Year by Market Size

Radio Station of the Year by Format

Personality of the Year by Market Size

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Best Radio Podcast of the Year

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards finalists are selected by an independent task force of broadcasters and will be announced in July. Winners will be recognized during a special event at the Radio Show, held October 13-14, 2021 in Las Vegas, and co-located with NAB Show.

The nomination deadline is May 31, 2021. More information can be found Here.