Co-Host Added to Zazza Mornings

Erika Jeanine is joining Zazza Mornings, Cumulus Media’s regionally syndicated show out of Melbourne, FL. She will also lead the Cumulus Melbourne cluster as Promotions Director.

“What excites me the most about this opportunity is that I not only get to work on being a great co-host to Tony, but I also get to show my abilities as a Promotions Director,” said Jeanine. “Being able to do both really keeps me on my toes! I feel like this is my big break. Also, who doesn’t love the beach?! Being in Melbourne, I get to explore a city I’m not too familiar with, as well as get my tan on.”

Jeanine was previously on-air in Orlando, FL, at WXXL-AM and was on the programming team for WMGF-FM in Orlando.