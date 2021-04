Friday morning at 10AM Podcast Movement’s Dan Franks joins Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan in the Radio Ink Clubhouse. There’s been a lot of news rocking the podcast industry lately. We’ll get Dan’s take on Apple, Facebook, Spotify and other companies making waves in the space. And, we’ll get a preview of Radio Ink’s virtual conference in July and Podcast Movement 2021 in August.

