RAB To Focus on Auto

As part of RAB’s Business Accelerated initiative, RAB is announcing a two-part live presentation series for May’s featured automotive category, one of radio’s most important advertising categories.

The first presentation titled, “What’s Driving the Auto Industry?” will take place at noon CT on Wednesday, May 19. In this presentation, hear from experts in both automotive and auto dealership industries including Tyson Jominy, vice president, data and analytics, J.D. Power, and Dick Parrish, dealership management consultant, NADA, who will share insights into the auto industry’s growth and challenges.

For RAB members, registration for this presentation is free. The presentation will also be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.

The second live presentation will feature broadcasters discussing automotive client success stories to help sellers prospect and support their clients. The session, titled “Radio Works for Automotive Part 2,” will take place at noon CT on Wednesday, May 26 and registration for this presentation is free for RAB members. The presentation will also be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.