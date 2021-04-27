Radio Sales Account Manager – virtual

If you can sell radio advertising, you can do it from anywhere. Represent and sell advertising on our 5 radio stations in South Florida. No relocation necessary.

The past year has changed how we do business with customers. While face to face is ideal, we have found you can effectively close business by phone, virtual meetings, and email.

There are thousands of local direct businesses to call in our market and we pay high commissions.

Only apply if:

You have successfully sold radio advertising in the past

You are driven and can work from home

You are not afraid to pick up the phone (sounds crazy but it is the #1 reason for not being successful)

You want to make money

Working from home sounds appealing

Your forte is local direct businesses

Send you resume to [email protected] plus three compelling reasons why you are a good fit for this position. EOE