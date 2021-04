The annual examination of everything tech will take place May 6th at 2PM Eastern. Jacobs says over 42,000 listeners from 470 radio stations participated in the survey this year.

Techsurvey 2021 examined the pandemic’s impact on radio listening, usage of gadgets like smart speakers, and overall changes in lifestyle, locations, and habits. Smart speaker use, podcasts, Netflix, Hulu and Spotify will also be discussed.

Techsurvey 2021 is sponsored by Veritone. Register HERE