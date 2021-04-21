Omaha Host Criticized For Tweet

Chris Baker, afternoon host on KFAB in Omaha, is being criticized for a Tweet he posted shortly after the Derek Chauvin verdict in the George Floyd case. The Tweet was headlined: “Guilty!” beneath it was an image of four dancing Black native men in loincloths.

iHeart Nebraska Area President Taylor Walet issued the following statement “We are aware of the completely inappropriate tweet that was posted late Tuesday afternoon. Please know that this does not represent our viewpoint or our values; we take this situation very seriously and are reviewing it internally in order to take appropriate action.”

The Tweet, which has been removed, drew immediate fire from many on social media calling for Baker to be fired and station sponsors to be boycotted.