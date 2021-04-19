If you are energized with a background in national or network audio sales, we would like to meet you. Skyview is the #1, fastest-growing network radio company in the US.? Over half of all the reach in the US through partnerships with 10,000+ radio stations.

Job Title: Senior Director, Network Audio Sales

Location: Corporate Scottsdale, AZ. with offices in NY, LA, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia

Position location: Flexible for top sales talent

Position Type: Full Time

Who We Are:

Skyview Networks is a next-generation audio marketing company with a robust platform of music, sports, entertainment and news assets. Our dynamic network executive team drives momentum for advertising clients through custom experiences. With a rapidly evolving sales portfolio inclusive of radio, digital, influencers and syndication. Skyview Networks is one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry serving over 10,000 radio stations. Through partnerships with networks including ABC Audio, CBS Audio, The Associated Press, The Weather Channel, MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA and several other prominent broadcast companies, Skyview delivers weekly reach of more than 153 million listeners. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has offices in many U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philedelphia and Miami. For more information, visit skyviewnetworks.com.

Who We Are Looking For:

Skyview Networks is seeking passionate and high-energy individuals with a strong background in network and/or national radio sales to join the team as our Network Audio Sales Executive. In this role, you will be responsible for seeking out new clients and building upon existing lists in all major US cities. At Skyview, you will work closely with the President, Executive Vice President, General Manager and other Network Audio Sales Executives as part of a team-oriented, highly driven group of professionals. You will have a Client Service Director (CSD) to assist with the ongoing daily duties.

Travel Requirements:

Travel is part of the national sales life and Skyview provides a budget for all required monthly travel. Currently, all employees are required to work remotely due to COVID-19 with all client meetings conducted virtually.

Compensation:

Office expense will be provided for employees located offsite. The position offers a base salary plus commissions and benefits.

Requirements:

• Successful network audio sales experience – 5 plus years

• Track record of opening new account and driving revenue growth across a broad spectrum of client categories

• Travel, on average of 2-3 trips per month, to meet with clients (Travel currently on hold due to COVID-19)

• Positive, can-do attitude, available to clients in varied time zones

• Ability to multi-task and stay focused to meet deadlines in a very fast-paced environment

• Conducts oneself with the highest of professional standards

• Easily builds business relationships, both client direct and within advertising agencies

• Ability to think outside the box both analytically and creatively to create integrated platforms and build key client relationships

• Strong skills in Excel is a must with additional knowledge of PowerPoint, Word and Outlook preferred

• Highly organized

• Research and detail-oriented

• Excellent communication skills, follow up, attention to detail

• Understanding of long and short-form programming is preferred

Responsibilities:

• Generate new account leads, secure meetings and establish sales relationship opportunities

• Prepare and execute a successful sales plan that meets monthly and yearly goals

• Produce a weekly “Report” to forecast work done with % to budget growth

• Develop and maintain a strategic target list of agencies and national clients

• Convey Skyview Networks capabilities to key decision makers

• Maintain a monthly expense account for client hosting and gifts, as well as travel outside base location (subject to change due to COVID-19)

• Report directly to Executive Vice President

To Apply for this Position:

1. Cover letter stating your interest in the position

2. Your current resume

3. Your salary requirements

Please submit resumes to: [email protected] and [email protected]