Home Depot On Top

Media Monitor has Home Depot back at the top of the list. Indeed held on to the second slot for most aired spots.

Here’s the breakdown: The Home Depot (57,771), Indeed (53,039), Progressive (46,733), Geico (32,285), ZipRecruiter (32, 211).

