How A Former Radio Host Is Building A Podcasting Empire

Drew Lane is living proof that if you develop a radio audience, if you’re willing to invest in yourself, and if you work hard, YOU CAN MAKE REAL MONEY PODCASTING.

After stops in Roanoke, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Boston, Drew made Detroit his home, working at WRIF from 1991 to 2013 and then Sports Radio 105.1 until 2015. Teamed up with Mike Clark, The Drew and Mike Show was wildly popular in the Detroit community and a ratings bonanza for ownership

Then, on October 17, 2015, the radio pink slip arrived.

Drew had to decide between a so-so radio offer and launching The Drew & Mike Podcast. He took the risk, invested $35,000 in equipment so the show sounded professional from day one, and launched the 5-day-per-week 3-hour podcast on May 4, 2016.

After a few months Drew set up a DONATE bar on the show’s website, and more than $75,000 flowed in over two weeks.

AND the advertisers followed.

Today, The Drew & Mike Podcast (sadly, Mike passed away October 16, 2018) is generating enough revenue to pay four full-time staffers, including Drew.

And Drew was making enough money to launch the Red Shovel Network and bring in other shows, including The Soul of Detroit with respected Detroit journalist ML Elrick; No Filter Sports with Eli Zaret, Denny McLain, and Bob Page; and No Bullshit News with Charlie LeDuff. Combined, the shows on The Red Shovel Network generate 3 MILLION downloads every month.

