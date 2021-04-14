SummitMedia LLC is looking for a Chief Engineer for Birmingham, AL. Stations include 5 FM, 2 AM, 3 FM translator, and syndicated morning show.

Duties include installation, maintenance and repair of studio, transmitting and ancillary equipment in order to maintain competitive signals in the market while complying with all FCC technical requirements. This position includes responsibility for telecommunications, networking systems, computer, and IT desktop support.

Responsibilities:

Maintains station operation through preventative and corrective maintenance.

Installation and maintenance of control consoles, audio routers, recording equipment, microphones, digital audio systems, transmitters, antennas, control systems, remote equipment, and other broadcast related equipment.

Compliance with FCC rules and regulations, budgeting, and 24/7 on call.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2+ years as Chief Engineer.

Advanced experience with studio infrastructure including audio consoles, digital playback systems and automation, audio routers, studio equipment, studio phone systems.

IT skills including PC troubleshooting and repair, local area networking and desktop support.

Experience with electrical distribution systems, generators and UPS systems.

Advance experience and ability troubleshoot/repair high power AM and FM transmitters.

Advance experience with remote control, STL and antenna systems.

Ability to read schematics and a working knowledge of electronics theory and principals.

Knowledge of EAS and FCC rules and regulations.

Must be service oriented, a self-starter with excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to work independently and meet deadlines.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills required while interacting with management and staff.

Must be able to lift 50lbs.

Education:

Associates or technical degree in Electronics Engineering Technology or related field or equivalent level of experience.

SBE Certification a plus.

Must possess valid state driver’s license and provide required proof of personal vehicle insurance.

We offer:

Competitive pay

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match

Paid Vacation and Holidays

Qualified candidates, please send resumes to:

SummitMedia Birmingham 2700 Corporate Drive Suite 115 Birmingham, AL. 35242

Attn: Michelle Moore or [email protected]

It is the policy of SummitMedia LLC to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, age or sex in all personnel actions including recruitment, evaluation, selection, promotion, compensation, training and termination.

Discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, age or sex is prohibited. If you believe you have been the victim of discrimination, you may notify the Federal Communications Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or other appropriate agency.