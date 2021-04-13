WPLR Helping Make A Wish

Chaz and AJ, 99.1 WPLR/95.9 WFOX in Branford, CT is teaming up with “Make A Wish” Connecticut to grant a young boy’s wish. AJ will walk around the town of Branford dressed up as Godzilla to help raise money to grant Seth’s wish.

Seth is a 4 year-old boy from Branford who was born with a heart issue that required surgery five days after being born. His wish is to take a camping trip down south in an RV with his family. Seth loves playing in the parks around Branford and is a big fan of Godzilla.

“It truly takes a community to make a wish like Seth’s come true,” said Kim Pugh, Director of Major Gifts for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. “We are grateful for Chaz and AJ, their listeners and the entire Connecticut community for rallying to make wishes come true.”

“Everyone is coming out big time for Seth and it’s really awesome,” said morning show co-host Chaz. “This is the true spirit of community.”

The Godzilla Trek will run April 13 and 14.