NAB Crystal Award Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the 10 winners of the 34th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.

Here are this years winners:

KSL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah

KRSP-FM Salt Lake City, Utah

KSTP-FM Saint Paul, Minnesota

WBAP-AM Dallas, Texas

WDRV-FM Chicago, Illinois

WFXE-FM Columbus, Georgia

WJJY-FM Brainerd, Minnesota

WMMR-FM Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WSB-FM Atlanta, Georgia

WWRM-FM Tampa, Florida

Five-time NAB Crystal Radio Award winning station WHUR-FM Washington, D.C. also received the esteemed Crystal Heritage Award during the special event. Only nine other stations have received this honor.

The winners were selected from 50 finalists and honored during NAB Show Premiere, available exclusively on NAB Amplify.

More on the award winners can be found Here.