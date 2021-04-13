NAB Crystal Award Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the 10 winners of the 34th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.
Here are this years winners:
- KSL-FM Salt Lake City, Utah
- KRSP-FM Salt Lake City, Utah
- KSTP-FM Saint Paul, Minnesota
- WBAP-AM Dallas, Texas
- WDRV-FM Chicago, Illinois
- WFXE-FM Columbus, Georgia
- WJJY-FM Brainerd, Minnesota
- WMMR-FM Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- WSB-FM Atlanta, Georgia
- WWRM-FM Tampa, Florida
Five-time NAB Crystal Radio Award winning station WHUR-FM Washington, D.C. also received the esteemed Crystal Heritage Award during the special event. Only nine other stations have received this honor.
The winners were selected from 50 finalists and honored during NAB Show Premiere, available exclusively on NAB Amplify.
More on the award winners can be found Here.