It’s Time To Make REAL Money Podcasting

The agenda is up. The speakers are set. Are you ready to make money? Radio Ink and The Podcast Business Journal are teaming up to help you maximize the revenue potential from your podcasting strategy.

Having a successful revenue-generating podcasting strategy doesn’t have to be exclusive to radio’s biggest companies. Podcasting revenue has become a significant and profitable contributor to the digital divisions of iHeart, Entercom, Cumulus and others.

By all projections, that pot of revenue is expected to become larger and larger over the next five years. Even during the pandemic podcasting was strong.

There are ways to generate revenue without hiring a huge team of writers, producers and Hollywood stars.

And for 3 days in July, we’re going to show you how.

You’ve trusted us for three decades to bring you revenue-generating ideas, interviews and special reports to help you sell more radio advertising. Now we’re asking you to trust us to give you great ideas that will help you generate real revenue for your podcasting division.

Our conference website is up HERE.

Our agenda is set HERE.

We will be conducting one-on-one interviews with hosts and companies who are making REAL money. See who we have lined up already HERE.

Be one of the first to register HERE so you are ready to make money in July.

