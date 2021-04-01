Radio Ink To Host Money-Making Podcast Conference

We’re partnering with our sister publication The Podcast Business Journal for a 3-day virtual podcasting conference with one goal in mind….to help you establish a podcasting strategy that’s worth your time and generates new revenue. Here are the details

The event is July, 13th, 14th and 15th from 11AM to 2PM. The full agenda of all-star podcasters will be posted soon.

Here’s what our virtual conference will not be. It will not be a zoom screen with 5 people speaking over each other.

Here’s what our virtual conference will be. It will be rapid fire one-on-one interviews with podcasters who ARE making money and companies making money from podcasting.

It will also include an entire day (day one) on the basics. Hosting, editing, equipment, how to launch, when to launch, where to launch.

You’ve trusted us for 30 years to bring you great sales, management and marketing ideas that help you sell more advertising and grow your radio station bottom line. Trust us now to help you create a successful podcasting strategy.

Receive updates on our July show by subscribing HERE.