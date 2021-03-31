Webinar Identifies Radio Listener Types

NPR and Edison Research are coming out with a new report that identifies listening behavior among six unique radio audience segments. Radio: Live On Air and Everywhere examines the role radio plays in Americans’ lives in 2021.

According to researchers, 63% of those in the U.S. age 18+ are reached by radio every day, and 41% of all daily audio time in the U.S. is spent with radio — realities that sometimes are overlooked in the middle of the attention currently given to other audio platforms. The study explores listener attitudes about advertising on radio and other media, and provides insight into NPR listeners and how they occupy a unique place in this context.

Presenters Lamar Johnson, National Public Media VP of Sponsorship Marketing and Megan Lazovick, Edison Research Vice President, will host the April 15 webinar. Registration is now open.