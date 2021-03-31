Jaleigh Long Named VP/MM In Atlanta

Cox Media Group has named Jaleigh Long as the new Vice President and Market Manager for the Atlanta and Athens cluster. She had been serving in the position on an interim basis since early this year.

“This is an exciting time for CMG Radio, and I am, and continue to be, energized by our people,” said Rob Babin, SVP. Jaleigh has an incredible track record of leading the CMG Atlanta Radio team as Director of Sales and successful leadership collaboration with CMG peers. Jaleigh’s commitment and passion for her team and our industry are known by all who work with Jaleigh; I look forward to her impact in this new role.”

Long joined CMG Atlanta Radio in 2014 as GSM.