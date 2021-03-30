CUMULUS MEDIA | Kansas City is searching for an experienced Program Director for legendary CHR 95.7 The Vibe KCHZ and the fastest growing station in Rock, 105.1 The X, KCJK.

Top candidates will be versatile and possess exceptional PD, On-Air and web/social media skills. Digital and social strategies must be as engaging as on-air tactics and execution. The best candidates will be detail oriented with the ability to multi-task and react in a calm and decisive way when dealing with challenging situations. Excellent writing and production skills to image and brand your stations are essential. Leadership skills and the ability to work closely with talent, department heads and a talented sales team are critical.

High energy and experience within the genre a must. You will be responsible for all aspects of programming including: music scheduling, managing on-air staff, imaging, station strategy, developing and executing revenue generating sales & programming promotions, website & social media, digital content and have a strong understanding of the core audiences of these formats. The position (may) requires a daily on-air shift, along with a weekend voice track shift and/or live appearances/remotes.

Who We Are:

Cumulus/Kansas City – Iconic #1 Classic Rock KCFX 101 The Fox, top-ranked Classic Hits, 94.9 KCMO-FM, KCMO-AM Talk Radio, 107.3 Kansas City’s R&B and HipHop, and JACK-FM round out the dominant #1 cluster in Kansas City, reaching one-third of the Kansas City metro audience. The cluster is also the leading innovator of digital media marketing.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum 3-year successful track record for both on-air and as PD in a PPM market in a current-based format

Coaching highly creative talent

• Collaborating to create the best-in-class promotions an imaging

• Deliver a compelling on-air show

• Generate creative ideas that benefit the listener and drive revenue

• High-level engagement with a robust social media network

• Working with a motivated sales and promotions team to grow revenue

• Exceptional attention to detail in execution of all day-to-day functions

• Collaborate with programming leadership and APD to interpret research and continually refine and perfect station music

• Technical expertise with on-air consoles, automation, Stratus Music Scheduling, Tap Digital and VoxPro

For immediate consideration, please visit https://cumulusmedia.jobs.net/

For more information about CUMULUS MEDIA, visit our website

at: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).