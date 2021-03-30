Entercom Changes Name To Audacy

A company-wide meeting will be held this morning to inform all Entercom employees that the new company name will be Audacy. This is the logo to go along with the new name. The company has been called Entercom since it was launched by Joe Field on October 21, 1968.

CEO David Field: “We have transformed into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization and so it is time to embrace a new name and brand identity which better reflects who we have become and our vision for the future. Audacy’ captures our dynamic creativity, outstanding content and innovative spirit as we aspire to build the country’s best audio content and entertainment platform.”

The company’s ticker symbol will change from ETM to AUD on or about Friday, April 9, 2021.

The company will also sunset the Radio.com brand and align its direct-to-consumer platform under Audacy.

Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, BetQL and Podcorn remain market-facing brands.