Brand Mananger

Entercom Houston is looking for a Brand Manager to provide artistic, creative, and professional leadership for KHMX-FM (Mix 96.5) and KKHH-FM (95.7 The Spot), as well as local oversight and communication for all FM music brands in the cluster.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

– Responsible for the total supervision, direction, and overall performance level of all station functions, with specific emphasis on program coordination, mix, content and scheduling.

– Ensures that programming is in and best serves the needs and interests of the station audiences.

– Meet and exceed mutually agreed upon ratings and digital goals.

– Understands how to use station social media to enhance ratings

– Believes in and consistently executes talent coaching meetings

– Responsible for adherence and compliance to Company program standards and FCC regulations.

– Establishes and communicates programming and content goals and vision, and is responsible for the results.

– Understands and believes in a sales-friendly environment.

– Develops and effectively manages department budget.

– Uses promotional strengths of the radio station to help achieve corporate goals.

– Provides rating analysis and reporting both over the air and over digital platforms.

– Establishes long-range plans.

– Enhances format effectively.

– Maintains on-going communications with external industry and public organizations.

– Supervises use of any syndicated and/or outside services.

– Supervises all department staff.

– Other duties and responsibilities as required.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years in major market programming management and 4 year degree in related field is preferred. Must be self-motivated and possess excellent communication skills. Knowledge of FCC rules, geographical demographics and familiarity with broadcast area required. A valid driver’s license, satisfactory completion of a motor vehicle record check, and, if the position requires use of applicant’s own vehicle, proof of insurance, is required.

About Us:

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation’s most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages over 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in every major U.S. market, the company delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).