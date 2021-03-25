Join Us In The Clubhouse Tomorrow

Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan interviews Salem Media Broadcast President David Santrella and Great Lakes Media CEO Tom Langmyer in the Radio Ink Club Room this Friday morning at 9AM Eastern, They will discuss the radio recovery of 2021. We will also make a big announcement about Podcasting. Sign into your clubhouse account and follow the Radio Ink Magazine Club.

How Do You Join The Club Friday?

If you’re not familiar with Clubhouse, that’s OK, neither were we until recently. Here’s what you need to do to listen in on our conversation

It’s so new it’s only available on the iPhone

Go to the Apple App store and download the Clubhouse App. There are several so look for the one that says Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat with this dude’s picture.

Once you get in, search and follow the Radio Ink Magazine Club and Ed Ryan (@eryanradio).

That’s it, after that, you’ll be able to eavesdrop on our conversation. You can even raise your hand and ask a question of our guests.

The conversations are not recorded so this is your one and only shot.