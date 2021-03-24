Entercom and GMR Sign Agreement

Entercom and Global Music Rights have agreed to a long-term partnership which allows Entercom to perform GMR’s catalog of hit songs across all of its platforms. The multi-year deal starts immediately and paves the way for a strong partnership between Entercom and the boutique performing rights organization featuring some of music’s top names.

“We are excited to partner with Irving and the team at GMR,” said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entercom. “They represent some of the top talent on radio today. The combination of Entercom’s reach and GMR’s music is a huge win for our audience.”

“Music always brings people together,” said Irving Azoff. “David is a music fan so it’s no surprise that he welcomed the opportunity to work together to bring great music to fans through Entercom’s network.”