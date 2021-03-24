WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST

David Weiss shared his 1980 Blast From The Past from WARA-AM (1320) in Attleboro, MA. He tells Radio Ink, “I was one of the news anchors there, and here I am ‘ripping and reading’ rolls of AP copy.” Send your Blast From The Past to [email protected]
