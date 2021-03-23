PACIFICA RADIO STATION, WBAI-New York, 99.5 FM, is searching for a Program Director to supervise WBAI’s on air program format, assure FCC compliance and oversee on-air fund drives among other responsibilities. WBAI, one of five stations in the Pacifica Foundation network, is a mission-driven, member-supported, non-commercial station that broadcasts arts, culture, music, news and public affairs. Providing alternatives to corporate broadcasting and conventional public radio, WBAI also streams and its archived programs can be heard at wbai.org. Salary $57,500.00 – $65,000.00 annually – commensurate with experience.

The complete job description is posted at wbai.org and pacificafoundation.org. Please submit a detailed letter of interest and a resume to [email protected] by April 16, 2021.