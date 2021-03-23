Loesch Signs Contract Extension

Nationally-syndicated radio talk show host Dana Loesch signed a new multi-year extension with Radio America. The Dana Show is currently broadcast on nearly 200 stations nationwide.

“We’re excited to continue the explosive growth that Dana’s show has enjoyed over the last few years,” said Mike Paradiso, COO “Dana has done what few hosts have been able to do, expand the talk format’s audience to make it younger, while still performing very well with the core talk demo. We think she’s uniquely qualified to lead the way during this transitional time in the format.”