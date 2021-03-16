Radio Cares is Back

The IBA, in partnership with Benztown, McVay Media and Vipology, is planning another Radio Cares event for Feeding America. You do not have to be an IBA member to join this national fundraising event. The 2021 event is set for April 14.

Last year 3,400 stations participated and raised enough money for 5 million meals.

All the money raised goes directly to “Feeding America.”

The concept for stations will be the same as last year:

• Promote the upcoming one-day event a week or two out.

• Conduct the event (every independent radio station simultaneously 6a-6p in your own time zone)

• Continue reminding listeners post-event until Sunday April 18 to allow stragglers to contribute.

Every station can execute the one-day event as they see fit. Some may choose an all-day radiothon, similarly to St. Jude Country Cares. Others may choose to just provide talking points throughout the day.

Benztown and McVay Media will produce everything needed, including recordings from over 100 artists supporting the event.

Feeding America will host the landing page that listeners will be sent to contribute. That link will be placed on a stations website and social media. All the talking points needed will also be provided for on-air staff by Feeding America.

Stations will be able to see amount raised in real time on their websites via the widget provided by Vipology.

The first step is to sign up at www.radiocares.org. There will be a conference call two weeks prior to the event for information and questions. After the call, the web site will be open for all participates to download everything needed for the event. The Radio Cares event is set for April 14.