Saga Revenue Drops $3 Million

Saga Communications reported Q4 2020 revenue of $28.8 million, down from $31.8 million in Q4 of 2019. As the radio industry comes out of the revenue-killing pandemic, Saga’s $31.8 million Q4 revenue was up 19% from Q3 2020.

Free cash flow was $5.1 million for the quarter compared to $5.4 million for the same period last year.

For the year, Saga’s revenue was $95.8 million in 2020, that was down drastically from 2019’s $123 million due to the COVID-19 nationwide economic shutdown.

Saga has $56.0 million in cash on hand and total bank debt of $10 million as of the end of 2020.