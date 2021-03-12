Management Consultant/Director

New York Market Radio Committee (NYMRC)

(Short Term)

The independent consultant/contractor will contract with the New York State Broadcasters Association, Inc. (NYSBA). The consultant will advise the NYSBA leadership and the New York Market Radio Committee (NYMRC) a subcommittee of NYSBA. The primary task is to advance the profile of the local radio industry in New York City. Ability to creatively and persuasively educate the advertising community about the continued influence of radio in Market #1 is essential to the role. Also the skill to engage with the press to tell the success story of FM/AM, along with the growing power of digital audio, is a key as well. The consultant will be responsible for developing overall strategy of elevating New York radio from ideation to execution. If you love and appreciate local radio and can become its biggest advocate, then this position is for you. This short term independent contract position is intended to last for six months, but may be extended.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Work closely with NYSBA leadership and the NYMRC to craft and execute a fully integrated communication plan to support local radio, including strong use of social platforms.

• Liaise with the leadership of the New York City based radio broadcasters to better understand their needs for industry advocacy.

• Identify key advertising industry relationships to build and/or strengthen bonds with local radio broadcasters.

• Interface with the press, both industry and general market, to communicate the compelling stories of impact from New York City radio. This includes proactively seeking public speaking engagements.

• Responsibly manage an operating budget provided by NYSBA to accomplish NYMRC’s goals efficiently.

• Manage the NYMRAC digital footprint, along with drafting press releases.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Minimum seven (7) years’ experience in a leadership role in local media, preferably radio.

• Knowledge of New York City advertising, media, digital and communications landscape.

• Self-starter who is detailed orientated and can deftly manage multiple stakeholders to garner consensus.

• Creative problem solver, who can build a step by step solution to areas of focus.

• Comfortable presenting to and interacting directly with clients and media.

CONTRACT AMOUNT – Negotiable

REPLY DEADLINE – April 30, 2020

CONTACT – David L. Donovan, President NYSBA, 1805 Western Avenue Albany, NY 12203 at (518) 456-8888 or [email protected]

It is the policy of the New York State Broadcasters Association, Inc. when contracting to comply with all federal, state and local law, policy, orders, rules and regulations which prohibit unlawful discrimination because of race, creed, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability or marital status.