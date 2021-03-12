SummitMedia LLC has an opening for an aggressive, goal-oriented, and knowledgeable General Manager for a successful radio cluster located in Louisville, KY. If you have a winning attitude, proven track record of growing revenue, a passion for radio sales excellence, and a desire to be a partner on a winning team, then this is the opportunity for you. This a rare opportunity with tremendous growth potential. 3 plus years of radio general manager experience is required.

SummitMedia is a dynamic, radio & digital company, serving our local customers with focus-based messages that deliver results. With four radio stations, four websites, digital product suite, and a team of passionate, creative and talented professionals, we customize message development strategies for clients to share with thousands of potential customers through creative and diversified products on-air, online and on location. We recruit, develop, empower, and retain motivated employees who identify opportunities to create solutions that benefit their customers and the communities they serve. By initiating future growth, professionally and personally, company-wide openness, strategic innovation, and personal ownership, SummitMedia Louisville strives to surpass client expectations. We embrace a professional family atmosphere, where a healthy work-life balance is supported by a culture founded on Respect, Integrity, Customer Focus, and having Fun! We are committed to supporting our community and numerous local charities, including St. Joseph’s, Marine Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army, Shirley’s Way, and Harbor House in Louisville, KY.

It is the policy of SummitMedia LLC to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, age or sex in all personnel actions including recruitment, evaluation, selection, promotion, compensation, training and termination. Discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, age, or sex is prohibited. If you believe you have been the victim of discrimination, you may notify the Federal Communications Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or other appropriate agency.

Please send your resume and cover letter to:

Michelle Moore [email protected]