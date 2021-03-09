Woodward Fires Len Nelson

Following a two-week suspension for posting vile comments about Rush Limbaugh on social media, Len Nelson says Woodward Communications in Appleton has fired him from his morning show job at WAPL. Nelson’s suspension generated a lot of comments from our readers.

Nelson went on Facebook to post the details of his firing:

“It started in 1984 but as of today, my long career at WAPL Radio and Woodward Radio Group is over. After a two week suspension, the company fired me this morning. I will miss the work and most of my fellow employees greatly, especially my wonderful cohort with whom I shared the studio for decades, Rick McNeal. I’ll also miss WAPL listeners and the music and stories we’ve shared. You should know that I’m not looking for a pity party here nor do I want this to be a forum for hating on the station. There are still good people whom I love there and they don’t deserve it. But I would like to thank the thousands of you who expressed support for me during this ordeal. It means so much to me. To those of you who expressed your hatred of me and have celebrated my troubles, yeah, I heard you, too. I don’t know where I’ll go from here nor what twist my career will take or if I’ll be forced to change it. I’ve never been fired from a job in the 40-plus years I’ve been employed so it’ll be something new which I’ll have to navigate. I know it won’t be easy but, while I am deeply crushed at the moment, I will survive.”

Nelson posted that Rush’s show was “steeped in bigotry, misogyny, hypocrisy, lies and malice. He wrote “conservatives have become less informed, less tethered to factual evidence and less tolerant. And, he ended with the “the world is a better place without Rush Limbaugh.”