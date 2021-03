The IBA National Cash Contest a Big Hit with Members

The Independent Broadcasters Association has completed the sign-up process for the first IBA National Cash Contest. 250 stations will participate in the national 8-week contest that kicks off April 19. $1,000 per day will be given away.

The contest will be produced by IBA member station volunteers. Vipology will serve as an independent source for all random drawings.

IBA plans for a second contest in the fall in 2021.